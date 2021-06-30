TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $69,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

APTV stock opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

