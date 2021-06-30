TD Asset Management Inc. Has $62.24 Million Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109,185 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $62,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CAE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CAE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

