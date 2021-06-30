TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Holdings Lifted by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,088 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 60,716 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $344,259.72. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 627,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,416.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 151,584 shares of company stock valued at $859,414. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

