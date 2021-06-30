Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $32,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 243,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

