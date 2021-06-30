Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $623.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

