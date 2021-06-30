T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.79. 581,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $198.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

