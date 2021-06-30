T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 118,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.95. 9,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

