T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

