Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 0.20. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $879.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

