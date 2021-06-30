Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $964.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $1,502,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Synopsys by 32.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.28. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $188.36 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

