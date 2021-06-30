SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $140.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNX. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX stock opened at $122.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,409 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,843. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.