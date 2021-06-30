Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Lowered to $9.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

Synlogic stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $210.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

