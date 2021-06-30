Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

