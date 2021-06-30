Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 265 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sundance Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Sundance Energy alerts:

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million -$370.46 million -0.02 Sundance Energy Competitors $6.17 billion -$700.44 million -2.33

Sundance Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Sundance Energy Competitors -144.92% -47.98% -2.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sundance Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Competitors 2039 10264 14514 474 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 9.94%. Given Sundance Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Sundance Energy peers beat Sundance Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.