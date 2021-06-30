Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.35 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,694 shares of company stock valued at $10,020,984. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

