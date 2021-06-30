Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.43. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 150 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Maky Zanganeh purchased 389,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 11,365,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 329,898 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

