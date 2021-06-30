Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS:SUOPY remained flat at $$50.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 196. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sumco has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.73.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.64 million during the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumco will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

