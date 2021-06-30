Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $323.50

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 323.50 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 322.04 ($4.21), with a volume of 81196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.15).

KETL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($4.12).

Get Strix Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.49 million and a PE ratio of 26.97.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.