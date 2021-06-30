Streamr Hits Market Capitalization of $99.74 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $99.74 million and $25.53 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,689 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

