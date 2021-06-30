STRAKS Market Cap Achieves $46,409.70 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $46,409.70 and approximately $9.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,748.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.37 or 0.06145206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.01467961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00405211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00169079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00628698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00425553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00360525 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

