Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.25

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 88645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRX. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.52 million and a PE ratio of 1,150.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$73.67 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

