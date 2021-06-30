Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Agnico Eagle Mines Call Options (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,246 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the average volume of 2,812 call options.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 114,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

