Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $194.84 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.