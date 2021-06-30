Stifel Financial Corp Has $33.78 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $33,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

