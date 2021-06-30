Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $39,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

