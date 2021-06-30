Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $42,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $320.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.34. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.80 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,317 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.