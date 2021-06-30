Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 85,046 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,046 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

