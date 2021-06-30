Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.27. The stock had a trading volume of 102,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stepan has a one year low of $90.58 and a one year high of $139.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

