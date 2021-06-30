Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,175. Steelcase has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

