Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

SCS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 4,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

