State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.64. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 27,987 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in State Auto Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in State Auto Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

