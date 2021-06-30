Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 344,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

