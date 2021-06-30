Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGBLY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 5,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.37%.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

