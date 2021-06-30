Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stabilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

Stabilus stock opened at €69.75 ($82.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.07. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

