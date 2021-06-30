SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSEZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSEZY stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.