Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) versus Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million 111.39 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -321.34 Squarespace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Squarespace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bill.com.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -32.83% -6.09% -1.52% Squarespace N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bill.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bill.com and Squarespace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 6 9 0 2.60 Squarespace 0 4 10 0 2.71

Bill.com presently has a consensus price target of $160.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.15%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Bill.com.

Summary

Squarespace beats Bill.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City.

