Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQSP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Squarespace stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 in the last three months.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

