Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Director Neeraj Agrawal Acquires 1,073,731 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CXM stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

