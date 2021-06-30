Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Director Neeraj Agrawal Acquires 1,073,731 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CXM stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
About Sprinklr
Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.