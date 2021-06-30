Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE SRLP opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $579.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $62,267.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,153,007 shares of company stock worth $530,846,464.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

