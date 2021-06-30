Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $272.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 1.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $211.10 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.