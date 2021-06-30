Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Up 5.1%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) were up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 328.22% and a negative return on equity of 920.56%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

