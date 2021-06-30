Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) were up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 328.22% and a negative return on equity of 920.56%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

