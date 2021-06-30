Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. Spark Networks shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 78,323 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on LOV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $63,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 24,707 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 331,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

