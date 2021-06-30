SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 118.8% in June

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

In other news, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 33,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $53,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $51,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,057 shares of company stock worth $150,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.36. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.73%.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.