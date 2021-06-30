Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

SWX stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.68.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

