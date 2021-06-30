Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 67.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

