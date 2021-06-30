Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern Copper has the largest copper reserves in the industry and operates high-quality, world-class assets in investment grade countries, such as Mexico and Peru. Backed by its commitment to increasing low-cost production and growth investments, the company is well poised to deliver improved results in the coming quarters. For 2021, Southern Copper expects to produce 943,000 tons of copper, 9% lower than the record production in 2020. Production will be impacted by a temporary reduction in ore grades and recoveries at the Peruvian operations. It will continue to impact production in 2022 as well. Nevertheless, rising copper prices fueled by recovering global industrial activity and automobile industry will boost the company's top-line performance this year. Pickup in industrial activity has also led to higher silver prices, which bodes well.”

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $57.25.

SCCO stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper by 9.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Copper (SCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.