Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sonova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37. Sonova has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $75.74.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

