Soma Equity Partners LP Has $231.94 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts makes up 5.1% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP owned 1.60% of Wynn Resorts worth $231,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $122.17. 155,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,493. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.69.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

