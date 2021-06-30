Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $248.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.