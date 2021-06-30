Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $248.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
