Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 133.8% in June

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 66,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,017. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

